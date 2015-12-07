Dec 7 Viacom Inc Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman said he speaks with Executive Chairman Sumner
Redstone several times a week and that the 92-year-old media
mogul is in charge of his own healthcare.
Dauman's comments, at a UBS conference on Monday, come after
a lawsuit filed by one of Redstone's former girlfriends raised
new questions about the billionaire's competence and ability to
run Viacom and CBS Corp.
The lawsuit, filed by Manuela Herzer, describes Redstone as
mentally vacant, "listless", prone to uncontrollable crying
spells and demands he receive a mental examination to determine
whether he could still make decisions for himself.
Redstone had chosen Herzer to make him health care decisions
in case he was not able to. But she was replaced by Dauman on
Oct. 16.
"Contrary to what some people have suggested, no one other
than Sumner Redstone is making healthcare decisions for him as
it relates to his physical condition," Dauman said on Monday.
Dauman said he will not comment on Redstone's "personal"
litigation.
Redstone controls about 80 percent of the voting shares in
CBS and Viacom through a holding company, National Amusements.
