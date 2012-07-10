* Viacom, DirecTV latest companies in carriage fee dispute

* Potential blackout follows Dish's dropping AMC Networks

By Jennifer Saba

July 10 DirecTV customers may not see SpongeBob, Snooki or Jon Stewart after midnight on Tuesday because of a heated impasse taking place between the largest U.S. satellite TV provider and Viacom Inc, the company behind the popular cartoon, reality series and political talk show.

In a blog post on Viacom's website Tuesday, spokesman Mark Jafar wrote that despite Viacom's "best efforts" DirecTV rejected proposals to renew their contract. Nearly 20 million DirecTV customers will not have access to 26 Viacom channels including MTV and Nickelodeon if a new deal isn't stuck by midnight Tuesday.

The stand off is the latest saga taking place between media companies and cable and satellite TV providers over the cost of content. These providers pay a fee to media companies that allows them to carry channels such as MTV. Programming is the single biggest cost for distributors and in recent years they have taken a hard line against what they view as unreasonable "carriage fee" increases by content companies like Viacom.

On July 1, AMC Networks, the company behind "Breaking Bad," "The Walking Dead," and "Mad Men" was removed from the Dish Network after the two companies could not reach a new contract. [ID:nL2E8I125C}

The possibility of DirecTV dropping Viacom's networks was foreshadowed in a mid-June research note by Bernstein Research analyst Todd Juenger.

Citing falling ratings at Nickelodeon and other Viacom networks, Juenger wrote, "We believe it is no longer inconceivable that a distributor would drop Viacom, or at least engage in a public battle with them over price increases."

Viacom is in the process of negotiating a new deal with DirecTV to replace its current seven year contract after it expires. Viacom, controlled by billionaire Sumner Redstone, described the contract as "ancient by the standards of the ever-evolving media industry - which means that DirecTV has enjoyed way below market rates for Viacom's networks for a very long time."

A DirecTV spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

This is not the first time a distributor has threatened to black out Viacom's channels due to a contract dispute. In 2004, Dish actually dropped Viacom cable networks after the two sides failed to reach agreement on a new distribution deal. But, citing the popularity of Viacom's channels, BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield noted the black out only lasted "for about 46 hours before Dish caved to Viacom's demands."

"It will be interesting to see whether DirecTV's Mike White wants to go to war with Viacom and make the same mistake [Dish Chairman] Charlie Ergen made 8 years ago. Hard to imagine DirecTV without Nick and Nick Jr.," Greenfield wrote in a blog post early Tuesday.

(Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Peter Lauria and Sofina Mirza-Reid)