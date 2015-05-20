(Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
By Sai Sachin R
May 20 Media company Viacom Inc, still
struggling to turn around advertising declines in the United
States, raised its quarterly cash dividend more than 20 percent
on Wednesday.
The company said the increased dividend, up 7 cents to 40
cents, will be payable on July 1.
Viacom, which owns MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, has
for the past several quarters been hit by declining ratings and
changing TV viewing habits, including the dumping of pricey
cable subscriptions.
"They (Viacom) are focused on capital return ... they have
suspended their buy back. So to some extent, this compensates
for that," Wedbush Securities analyst James Dix said.
The company in April halted its $20 billion share buyback
program in connection with a restructuring and anticipated
spending on acquisitions in the current fiscal year.
The restructuring, aimed at driving growth, involved job
cuts, abandoning some titles and reorganizing three of its
domestic network groups into two new organizations.
The company raised its dividend by 3 cents to 33 cents per
share in May last year.
Viacom has also faced criticism from proxy advisor
Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) over executive pay.
Chief Executive Philippe Dauman's pay rose 19 percent to
$44.3 million for the year ended Sept. 30, despite an 8 percent
drop in Viacom's shares that year.
Such increases at a time when net earnings and revenue were
little changed was one reason ISS recommended that investors
withhold support on compensation at Viacom's annual meeting in
March.
Viacom has also been facing questions about who would
succeed 91-year old Chairman Sumner Redstone, who controls about
80 percent of the voting shares in the company.
Viacom's shares closed up 0.5 percent at $65.92 on the
Nasdaq on Wednesday. Up to Tuesday's close, they had fallen
nearly 13 percent this year.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru. Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh, Don Sebastian and Andre Grenon)