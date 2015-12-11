NEW YORK Dec 11 Viacom Inc's Chief
Operating Officer, Thomas Dooley, has not renewed an employment
agreement set to expire in 12 months, a situation that
compensation consultants say is unusual and raises the question
of whether he will stay with the multi-billion dollar media
company as it tries to turn its fortunes around.
The uncertainty could further unsettle investors who have
already confronted the company about the health of Viacom's
92-year old controlling investor and Executive Chairman Sumner
Redstone.
The fact that the number-two executive has not renewed his
employment contract, which is set to expire in December 2016, is
notable because of his close association with Viacom Chief
Executive Officer Philippe Dauman, whom he has worked with for
more than half his life. Dauman renewed his contract in January
through 2018.
Dooley said he has no plans to leave the company.
"It's a pleasure and a privilege to work at Viacom by
Philippe's side," Dooley told Reuters in an email. "There is no
one who loves this company and its people more than me and I
have no plans to go anywhere."
Viacom, for its part, declined to comment on negotiations.
"Mr. Dooley has more than a year remaining under his current
contract," a Viacom spokesman told Reuters in an email. "Tom is
a valued leader and, while we can't comment on specific
negotiations about any executive, we will address the extension
of his contract in due course."
Questions about Dooley's fate could increase uncertainty
about Viacom at a time when the Nickelodeon and MTV operator is
attempting to recover from a slide in ratings. The changing
habits of TV viewers, ditching pricey cable subscriptions in
favor of a la carte options, is casting a shadow over the
company. Viacom's stock is down 44 percent this year.
Typically, large publicly traded companies lock in key
executives' contracts at least a year ahead of expiration, said
Alan Johnson, a New York-based executive compensation
consultant.
"Particularly with the uncertainty around Viacom, if you
really want to keep him you would want to get his contract done
sooner rather than later," Johnson said. "It is one more thing
to create uncertainty and agita for Viacom," he added.
Viacom Chief Financial Officer Wade Davis has also renewed
his agreement through 2018. Davis' contract was set to expire in
November of this year.
To be sure, Dooley still has time to renew. But media
companies generally want to have their top executives'
agreements locked in within 12 to 18 months of their expiration,
said Gavin McElroy, an employment and compensation specialist at
law firm Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.
In the absence of a contract renewal, "the concern is that
the executive's lame duck status could adversely affect people
reporting to him," said McElroy. Also, third parties might worry
that if he advocated for a deal, "he might not be there to push
it through."
Viacom has already been confronted by investors asking for
more information about Redstone's health following a lawsuit
filed in November by Redstone's former girlfriend, Manuela
Herzer, who petitioned the court for an examination of
Redstone's mental competence.
Last week, Viacom's second-biggest shareholder, Mario
Gabelli, called for the company to disclose Redstone's condition
and whether he is fit to run his $45 billion media empire which
is made up of Viacom and CBS.
Redstone controls both companies through National
Amusements, which holds about 80 percent of the voting stock of
each company, but his presence as a hands-on chairman has faded
over the years and he has not spoken on a company earnings call
this year. Dauman said on Monday he speaks to Redstone several
times a week.
Dooley and Dauman have worked closely for over 30 years.
They left Viacom together in 2000 when Viacom merged with CBS to
run DND Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in
media and telecommunications.
Six years later, when Viacom spun off CBS, Dauman and Dooley
returned to Viacom, with Dauman as CEO and Dooley as chief
administrative officer. He was promoted to CFO in 2007, and to
COO in 2010.
Over the past four years, Dooley has made more than $124
million, according to company filings.
