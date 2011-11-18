(Corrects first paragraph of Nov. 16 story to make clear that the new shares relate to prior awards of existing stock, and are not a new award; deletes incorrect reference to option exercises)

On November 9, 2011, Thomas Dooley, chief operating officer of Viacom Inc, received 150,000 shares that were issued upon the vesting of previously granted restricted units.

He also received an additional 100,000 shares that were part of the vesting of additional restricted units for having met various performance goals related to Viacom's 2011 fiscal year.

Following the transactions noted in the recent Form 4 filing, Dooley controls 489,487 shares of company stock (323,431 directly and 166,056 indirectly).