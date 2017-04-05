April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire
the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its
partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and
Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
Viacom has a 50 percent stake in Epix, while Lionsgate holds
31.2 percent.
The deal would give MGM, a privately held U.S. movie studio
best known for its classic film library, control of Epix and
would be a boon to its TV business, as it seeks to build a
stronger platform to distribute its content.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)