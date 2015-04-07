April 7 Shares of MTV owner Viacom Inc
slipped on Tuesday, a day after the company hit the pause button
on a $20 billion share buyback program and announced slew of
restructuring steps that will result in a charge of $785
million.
Viacom, which also owns movie studio Paramount Pictures and
the Comedy Central cable channel, foreshadowed earlier this year
its plans to restructure in the face of falling cable ratings.
Viacom is struggling to adjust to shifting viewing habits as
people ditch pricey cable subscriptions in favor of video
streaming products offered by companies such as Netflix Inc
, Amazon.com Inc and Hulu.
But the extent of the reorganization took the market by
surprise, and the company's shares fell as much as 2.3 percent.
Analysts at Wunderlich Securities said they had expected the
charges - related to job cuts and reorganizing three of Viacom's
domestic network groups into two - to total about $550 million.
"While we'd argue the long term benefits of cost savings
trump the delay of roughly $1 billion in stock repurchases, we
expect a negative reaction from the market," Jefferies analysts
wrote in a client note.
However, they said the worst was probably behind the stock.
Viacom has been plagued by weak ratings since early 2014,
although the company has said the figures do not accurately
capture viewership of its TV programs watched on other devices.
Chief Executive Philippe Dauman said in January that Viacom
planned to introduce an online video streaming product for its
children's cable network, Nickelodeon, jumping on the
direct-to-consumer bandwagon. Time Warner Inc's HBO and
CBS Corp announced video streaming initiatives last
fall.
Analysts at Nomura Securities were cautious about the
company's prospects.
"...Until a tangible TV ratings recovery takes place, it
will be difficult to endorse Viacom's content, which has
recently lost key personalities Jon Stewart and Stephen
Colbert," the analysts wrote in a note.
Voting control of Viacom is held by National Amusements Inc,
a private company controlled by billionaire Sumner Redstone.
The company's shares were down 1.9 percent at $67.31 in
early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq. Up to Monday's close, the
stock had fallen 8.8 percent this year.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru and Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)