Nov 10 Viacom Inc's VIAb.N quarterly revenue and profit rose on the strength of its cable network MTV and its hit stable of shows including "Jersey Shore," and the success of the Paramount film "Transformers: Dark of the Moon."

The company also announced on Thursday that it expanded it stock repurchase program to $10 billion from $4 billion.

Total revenue for the quarter ending September jumped 22 percent to $4 billion, ahead of analysts' average forecast of $3.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Advertising revenue at its cable networks, which includes MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, rose 7 percent both in the U.S. and worldwide, respectively.

At Viacom's filmed entertainment unit Paramount Pictures revenue increased 46 percent to $1.79 billion.

Excluding special items, the company posted earnings per share of $1.06 beating analysts' estimates of $1.02. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Derek Caney)