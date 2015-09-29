(Adds details on case)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 Cablevision Systems Inc
and Viacom Inc are discussing a possible
settlement of an antitrust lawsuit in which the cable operator
accuses Viacom of forcing distributors and subscribers to buy
channels they do not want, a person familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
The case is on hold for 45 days, according to a court
filing. Cablevision recently agreed to a $17.7 billion takeover
by European telecommunications company Altice.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks
are private.
Cablevision and Viacom declined to comment.
The case centers on the issue of "bundling" of cable
channels by programmers that sell their networks in packages.
In the lawsuit, Cablevision accused Viacom of engaging in
strong-arm tactics to coerce it into paying for 14 low-rated or
obscure "suite networks" if it also wanted eight "core
networks," including four deemed "commercially critical": BET,
Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.
In previous court filings, Viacom has said bundling is a
valid, long-standing industry practice and that Cablevision's
contract did not permit an "a la carte" approach to selecting
channels.
The case is Cablevision Systems Corp et al. v. Viacom
International Inc et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, 13-01278.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Lisa Richwine; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)