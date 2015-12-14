By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 14 A U.S. appeals court on Monday
upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing Paramount Pictures of
hiding a risky business strategy when obtaining $40 million in
financing for a slate of mid-2000s movies, including "Mission:
Impossible III."
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld the
October 2014 ruling, which came after investors that provided
the financing finished presenting evidence in a trial where they
sought up to $24 million in damages.
Neither Paramount, which is owned by Viacom Inc,
nor a lawyer for the investors responded to requests for
comment. The investors include a unit of Munich Re, Marathon
Structured Finance Fund LP and Newstar Financial Inc.
The lawsuit centered on about $40 million of the $231
million that Paramount raised through a private placement for a
slate of 25 films that also included "Mean Girls" and "The
Manchurian Candidate."
Released from 2004 to 2006, the films as a group performed
poorly at the box office, both sides agreed.
The plaintiffs were junior investors in Melrose Investors
LLC, a special-purpose vehicle that in turn invested in the film
slate. They sued in 2008, saying the studio misrepresented its
planned use of certain risk-mitigation techniques.
The investors at trial said Paramount failed to disclose
that it had reduced its plans to sell international distribution
rights, favoring instead increased self-distribution.
The distribution decision meant less revenue to offset
losses when the movies failed to deliver financially, the
investors contended.
But the 2nd Circuit panel said U.S. District Judge Katherine
Forrest's conclusion that Paramount had not changed its strategy
but was engaging in business as usual "was not clearly
erroneous."
The case is Marathon Structured Finance Fund LP, et al, v
Paramount Pictures Corporation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-4455.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)