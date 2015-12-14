(Adds comment from lawyers for Paramount, investors)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 14 Investors suing Paramount
Pictures for fraud failed to prove the studio hid a risky
business strategy when obtaining $40 million in financing for
"Mission: Impossible III" and other mid-2000s movies, a U.S.
appeals court ruled on Monday.
Paramount, which is owned by Viacom Inc, welcomed
the ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York
that upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit in October 2014 against
the company.
Paramount counsel Richard Kendall said the company hoped the
decision "finally puts the plaintiffs' meritless claims to
rest."
The investors, including a unit of Munich Re, Marathon
Structured Finance Fund LP and Newstar Financial Inc,
provided financing and had presented evidence in a trial where
they sought up to $24 million in damages.
Their lawyer, William Charron, said in a statement that the
appeals court's decision "is not likely to contribute to
investor confidence in the film industry."
The lawsuit centered on about $40 million of the $231
million that Paramount raised through a private placement for a
slate of 25 films that also included "Mean Girls" and "The
Manchurian Candidate."
Released from 2004 to 2006, the films as a group performed
poorly at the box office, both sides agreed.
The plaintiffs were junior investors in Melrose Investors
LLC, a special-purpose vehicle that in turn invested in the film
slate. They sued in 2008, saying the studio misrepresented its
planned use of certain risk-mitigation techniques.
At trial, the investors said Paramount failed to disclose
that it had reduced its plans to sell international distribution
rights, favoring instead increased self-distribution.
The distribution decision meant less revenue to offset
losses when the movies failed to deliver financially, the
investors contended.
But the 2nd Circuit said U.S. District Judge Katherine
Forrest's conclusion that Paramount had not changed its strategy
but was engaging in business as usual "was not clearly
erroneous."
The case is Marathon Structured Finance Fund LP, et al, v
Paramount Pictures Corporation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-4455.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Grant McCool)