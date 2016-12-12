NEW YORK Dec 12 Sumner Redstone's privately-held National Amusements on Monday withdrew its merger proposal for CBS and Viacom, according to a source familiar with the situation who wished to remain anonymous.

A reason for the withdrawal was not immediately clear.

CBS and Viacom did not immediately have a comment on the news, which was first reported by CNBC. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Nick Zieminski)