MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
* Cites voluntary move from NYSE as cost-effective
* Begins trading on Nasdaq Dec. 1
* Class A shares to trade as 'VIA,' Class B as 'VIAB'
Nov 11 Viacom Inc VIAb.N is switching its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, citing cost savings from the voluntary move.
The company behind cable networks MTV, Comedy Central and the movie studio Paramount Pictures will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, an exchange of the Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O), on Dec. 1, it said on Friday.
Viacom's Class A common stock will trade under the symbol "VIA," and its Class B common stock will trade under "VIAB."
Viacom joins its media peer News Corp (NWSA.O), which transferred its listing to the Nasdaq from the Big Board in December 2008. At the time, News Corp said it made the move because it wanted access to Nasdaq's trading technology, which was more cost-effective.
On Thursday, Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings, and expanded its share buyback program. [ID:nN1E7A81FW]
Viacom's Class B shares rose 4.5 percent to $45.56 during morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, whose parent company is NYSE Euronext NYX.N. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.