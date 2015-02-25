Feb 25 Viacom Inc's Nickelodeon unveiled on Wednesday a paid streaming service for children called Noggin that will launch on March 5 for $5.99 a month.

The mobile subscription service will be available for Apple Inc's iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices.

Aimed at pre-school aged children, the advertising-free app will feature shows such as Blue's Clues, Little Bear and Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Friends. It will also include music and educational videos.

Noggin serves as a complement to the Nick Jr. app, which features live streaming video as well as on-demand episodes that are available with a paid-TV subscription.

Nickelodeon said it is in discussions with pay-TV distributors about offering Noggin as a premium complement to its authenticated subscribers. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)