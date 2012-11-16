Nov 16 Viacom Inc. on Friday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. Citigroup, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VIACOM AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2043 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.755 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.512 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/26/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 178 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS