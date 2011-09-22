NEW YORK, Sept 22 Viacom VIAb.N sees strong
advertising sales across its cable networks despite the tough
macroeconomic environment, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
The parent of MTV, Nickelodeon and Hollywood studio
Paramount, said ad revenue rose in the "high single digits"
percentage points helped by the automotive and toy sectors
during the September quarter, Chief Executive Philippe Dauman
said, speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference.
"Despite the macroeconomic headlines the tone of the
advertising market remains strong," Dauman said. "We had a good
quarter and the next quarter bodes well," he said.
Dauman also added that the company expects to buy back up
to $2.5 billion of its own stock in the next fiscal year.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Derek Caney)