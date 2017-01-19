BRIEF-Viveve announces additional regulatory approval in Southeast Asia
* Viveve announces additional regulatory approval in Southeast Asia
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
As part of the agreement, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media will co-finance Paramount's full film slate.
Viacom shares spiked higher in afternoon trading but pared gains to close at $39.80. (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
* Viveve announces additional regulatory approval in Southeast Asia
* AVX Corporation announces preliminary third quarter results
* AK steel reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results