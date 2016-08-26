BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 Viacom Inc affirmed its support for Brad Grey as head of its Paramount Pictures movie studio in a statement Friday.
The company said that its vice chair, Shari Redstone, the Viacom board and its new interim CEO Thomas Dooley believe the studio's leadership "can return Paramount to success."
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma