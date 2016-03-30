March 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is interested in acquiring a minority stake in Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

Viacom has so far given Fox the cold shoulder, the newspaper said on Wednesday. (nyp.st/22ZZstu)

Twenty-First Century Fox and Viacom could not immediately be reached for comment.

Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman said in February the company was considering selling a "significant" minority stake in its Paramount Pictures movie studio.

Earlier this month Dauman said that Viacom had received interest from three dozen companies for the stake.

Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc also said this month it would be interested in a merger with Paramount Pictures. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)