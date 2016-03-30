March 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
is interested in acquiring a minority stake in Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures, the New York Post reported, citing
sources.
Viacom has so far given Fox the cold shoulder, the newspaper
said on Wednesday. (nyp.st/22ZZstu)
Twenty-First Century Fox and Viacom could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman said in February the
company was considering selling a "significant" minority stake
in its Paramount Pictures movie studio.
Earlier this month Dauman said that Viacom had received
interest from three dozen companies for the stake.
Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc also
said this month it would be interested in a merger with
Paramount Pictures.
