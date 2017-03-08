March 8 Viacom Inc is in talks with
former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos to lead its
Paramount Pictures film studio, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The New York-based media company is also in talks with
Oscar-nominated producer Michael De Luca to be Gianopulos's No.
2, in charge of film production, the Journal said late
Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2lCn23u)
Viacom, which has struggled with declining domestic
advertising revenue and poor ratings, said last month that it
would focus on its Paramount movie studio and five of its cable
television brands as part of a turnaround plan.
If appointed, Gianopulos will replace Brad Grey who stepped
down last month after leading Paramount for 12 years.
Viacom has been at the center of a power struggle in the
past year with controlling shareholder, Sumner Redstone, and his
daughter, Shari, and the company's former chief executive,
Philippe Dauman.
Gianopulos and De Luca could be officially named as soon as
the end of this week, the Journal added.
The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter and
Variety.
Gianopulos, who was replaced last year at Fox by Stacey
Snider, has been a top prospect for several jobs in Hollywood,
according to the Journal.
Viacom could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)