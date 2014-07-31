July 31 Viacom Inc's unit, Paramount Pictures, said director and producer Michael Bay extended his first-look agreement with the studio by three years.

The agreement with Bay's production company Platinum Dunes starts immediately and was expanded to include Bay Films, Paramount said.

Bay has directed and produced films such as "Pearl Harbor," "Armageddon," and the "Transformers" series. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)