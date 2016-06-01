June 1 Sumner Redstone's granddaughter Keryn
said on Wednesday she plans to support the independent directors
of Viacom Inc to help free the 93-year-old media mogul
from the "clutches" of his daughter, Shari.
The independent directors have questioned Sumner Redstone's
mental competence, and said they will legally contest any move
by his purported representatives to remove them from Viacom's
board.
"I will soon be announcing legal steps to join with the
Viacom directors in our common cause to liberate my grandfather
from Shari's clutches and protect my fellow trust beneficiaries
and myself from her machinations," Keryn Redstone said in a
statement issued by attorney Pierce O'Donnell, who also
represents Sumner Redstone's ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer.
Herzer had challenged Redstone's mental competence after she
was ejected from his mansion last October. She had sought to be
reinstated as his designated healthcare agent, but a Los Angeles
judge dismissed that case in May. Herzer's lawyers have said she
planned to appeal the decision.
Keryn Redstone, who supported Herzer's lawsuit, said she had
been prevented from seeing her grandfather by her aunt, Shari
Redstone, who is vice chair of Viacom's board.
A spokeswoman for Shari Redstone had no comment. She had
previously denied allegations that she was manipulating her
father. "Shari has made it abundantly clear that she has no
desire to manage Viacom nor chair its board," she said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Sumner Redstone, in a statement issued last week by his
spokesman, said he was considering replacing Viacom's chief
executive, Philippe Dauman, and its board of directors.
Legal experts said Dauman and the directors would face a
tough legal battle to prevent their ouster because Redstone's
National Amusements Inc (NAI) had the ability to immediately
remove Viacom's board at any time under Delaware law.
NAI controls 80 percent of the voting shares in Viacom and
CBS Corp. Earlier in May, Redstone ejected Dauman and a
Viacom board member from the seven-person trust that will
control the voting shares after Redstone's exit.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Tiffany Wu)