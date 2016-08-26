Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
BOSTON Aug 26 The granddaughter of Viacom Inc's controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone has agreed to let a Massachusetts court dismiss claims brought by former company leaders, a step that will help end a battle over the fate of the media empire.
Lawyers for Keryn Redstone said at a Massachusetts court hearing on Friday they have also agreed to mediate remaining parts of her family dispute and that she will have an in-person meeting with her 93-year-old grandfather.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, confirmed a fall in its full-year core profit, largely due to tough price competition which it expects to persist in 2017.