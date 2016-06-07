(Repeats to additional subsribers, no changes to headline or text)

By Jessica Toonkel

CANTON, Mass., June 7 The battle over control of Sumner Redstone's $40 billion media empire moved to a Massachusetts courtroom on Tuesday, where a state judge is mulling whether to move up the date of a trial questioning the 93-year-old's mental competence.

Probate and Family Court Judge George Phelan did not set a date for a trial over Redstone's removal of Viacom Inc CEO Philippe Dauman and Viacom board member George Abrams from the seven-person trust that will control Redstone's majority ownership of media companies Viacom and CBS Corp when he dies or is deemed incapacitated.

Phelan said he expected to hold a hearing on Redstone's lawyers' expected motion to dismiss the case by the end of June.

A quick resolution did not seem likely. "I have a lot to digest," said Phelan.

It is not the first time Redstone's mental competence has been challenged in court. A lawsuit brought by his former girlfriend, Manuela Herzer, claiming Redstone was "a living ghost," was thrown out by a Los Angeles judge last month.

However, Dauman's more recent suit goes further, claiming that Redstone suffers from dementia, impaired cognition, a slowness of mental processing, a loss of memory, apathy and depression.

Redstone holds 80 percent of the voting shares in Viacom and CBS through his National Amusements Inc holding company. The outcome of the court case, and who ends up with control over the trust, will have wide-ranging implications for Viacom and CBS shareholders and could result in changes at the top of both companies, possibly through mergers and acquisitions.

After a 2-1/2-hour court hearing on Tuesday in Massachusetts, the state where Redstone's trust was originated, Phelan said he may or may not decide on Dauman and Abrams' motion for an expedited trial before he receives a formal motion for dismissal from Redstone's lawyers. They have opposed that motion and plan to ask for the case to be thrown out.

Redstone's lawyers already have told the court the trial should be moved to California, where Redstone now lives. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Writing by Bill Rigby; Editing by David Gregorio)