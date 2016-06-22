By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del., June 22
WILMINGTON, Del., June 22 Viacom Inc's
directors can stay in place, at least for now, as a Delaware
judge said at a hearing on Wednesday that a legal fight over who
should sit on the media company's board may turn on the mental
competence of 93-year-old controlling shareholder Sumner
Redstone.
Last week, Redstone and his National Amusements Inc holding
company removed five of Viacom's directors, including Chief
Executive Philippe Dauman and lead independent director Frederic
Salerno, from the company's board.
That marked a big step toward a potential management
shake-up at Viacom, which along with CBS Corp makes up
Redstone's $40 billion media empire.
Redstone and National Amusements sought the approval of the
Court of Chancery in Delaware - the state where Viacom is
incorporated - to kick off the board members. Salerno filed a
lawsuit in the same court last week seeking to block the move.
Judge Andre Bouchard on Wednesday brought together the two
actions, and said he planned to hold a hearing in July to listen
to arguments about whether National Amusements' move was valid.
He quizzed attorneys on both sides on how the issue of
Redstone's mental competence factored into their arguments,
indicating he was reticent to weigh in on the issue himself.
"There are underlying issues of competency that might be
relevant," Bouchard said, noting that a Massachusetts court is
looking into the issue in separate litigation.
"I have some skepticism this can be resolved on this motion
... the underlying issue of competency might be relevant, but
that is playing out elsewhere and I won't weigh in." he added.
The two sides told the judge they anticipated reaching an
agreement later this week that would leave Viacom's board in
place but would also prohibit any of the directors from taking
any actions outside ordinary day-to-day operations, including
its planned minority stake sale of Paramount Pictures.
(Reporting By Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Jessica
Toonkel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)