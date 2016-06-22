By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., June 22 Viacom Inc's
directors can stay in place, at least for now, as a Delaware
judge said at a hearing on Wednesday that a legal fight over the
media company's board may turn on the mental competence of
93-year-old controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone, which may
take some time to resolve.
Last week, Redstone and his National Amusements Inc holding
company removed five of Viacom's directors, including Chief
Executive Philippe Dauman and lead independent director Frederic
Salerno, from the company's board.
National Amusements owns 80 percent of voting shares of
Viacom and CBS Corp. The latest development ratcheted up
the wrangling for control of Redstone's $40 billion media
empire, amid questions over whether he is making his own
decisions or is even of sound enough mind to do so.
Redstone and National Amusements sought the approval of the
Court of Chancery in Delaware - the state where Viacom is
incorporated - to kick off the board members. Salerno filed a
lawsuit in the same court last week seeking to block the move.
Judge Andre Bouchard on Wednesday brought together the two
actions, and said he planned to hold a hearing in July to listen
to arguments about whether National Amusements' move was valid.
He quizzed attorneys on both sides on how the issue of
Redstone's mental competence factored into their arguments,
indicating he was reticent to weigh in on the issue himself.
"I have some skepticism this can be resolved on this motion
... the underlying issue of competency might be relevant, but
that is playing out elsewhere and I won't weigh in," he added.
Redstone's competence is at the center of litigation playing
out in a court in Massachusetts involving the governance of
National Amusements.
The judge declined to allow Salerno to begin discovery into
Redstone's decision-making capacity before the July hearing.
The two sides told the judge they anticipated reaching an
agreement later this week to leave Viacom's board in place while
prohibiting directors from taking any actions outside day-to-day
operations, including its planned minority stake sale of
Paramount Pictures.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Jessica
Toonkel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)