April 7 Lawyers acting for Sumner Redstone have
reached a preliminary settlement with an ex-girlfriend over a
lawsuit that challenged the 92-year-old media mogul's mental
competency, a person familiar with the situation said on
Thursday.
The terms of the settlement will require that a local,
neutral third party oversee the day-to-day care of Redstone,
according to the source, who asked to remain anonymous because
they are not permitted to speak to the media.
A judge is expected to review the settlement for approval by
the end of this week.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York and Lisa Richwine in
Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Rigby)