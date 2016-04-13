April 13 Attorneys for Sumner Redstone's ex-girlfriend have renewed a request for a deposition of the 92-year-old media mogul as part of litigation over his mental capacity, according to court filings made on Wednesday.

Lawyers representing Redstone and his ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer, who filed the lawsuit in November last year, reached a preliminary settlement last week but those talks have hit an impasse.

