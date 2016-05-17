(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Jessica Toonkel
May 17 Sumner Redstone has the power to remove
Viacom Inc Chief Executive Philippe Dauman, but not his
daughter Shari, from the trust that will control his $40 billion
media empire after his incapacitation or death, according to two
sources familiar with the matter.
There is no evidence that Sumner Redstone is considering
replacing Dauman. But the fact that Shari Redstone has a more
secure position on the seven-person trust, which has not
previously been reported, could embolden her in efforts to wield
more influence at Viacom as it struggles with falling ratings.
Shari Redstone, who sits on Viacom's board, voted against
Dauman's elevation to executive chairman of Viacom to replace
her father in February, arguing that a member of the Redstone
trust should not serve as executive chair of Viacom or CBS
, the other media company majority owned by her father.
Sumner Redstone supported Dauman taking the new role.
A spokesman for Dauman and Viacom declined to comment. Shari
Redstone declined to comment through a spokeswoman. Leah Bishop,
Redstone's estate lawyer at Loeb & Loeb, did not reply to
requests for comment.
The matter of standing on Redstone's trust may end up being
moot. If Redstone dies or is incapacitated and the trust takes
effect, the only way a trustee can be replaced is if they die or
if the beneficiaries of the trust - Redstone's five
grandchildren - appeal to a judge. That effectively puts Shari
Redstone and Dauman on a level footing.
But while Sumner Redstone is alive and able, and he retains
ultimate power over his empire, it raises the question of who
has the most influence over him.
Shari, who at times has been estranged from her father, has
recently been spending 30-40 percent of her time with him at his
Los Angeles mansion, a spokeswoman for her said in response to a
question.
In April, Redstone gave Shari and a friend of the family
authority over his health care if he becomes incapacitated,
sources have told Reuters, replacing Dauman and Viacom's chief
operating officer, Thomas Dooley.
At the same time, Dauman still has deep ties to Sumner
Redstone, who has called Dauman "the wisest man I've ever known"
and "a great friend." The two men have worked together for more
than 30 years.
Dauman said in a court declaration late last year that he
spoke with Redstone several times a week over the phone and
visited him monthly.
BALANCE OF POWER UNCLEAR
The Sumner M. Redstone National Amusements Inc Trust owns
about 80 percent of Redstone's privately held movie theater
company, National Amusements Inc, which in turn owns 80 percent
of the voting rights in both Viacom and CBS.
After Redstone dies or is incapacitated, the trust will
determine all matters that come to a shareholder vote at both
companies, including potential mergers or acquisitions.
It is unclear whether Shari Redstone or Dauman have the
majority support among the members of the trust, which include
Shari's son, lawyer Tyler Korff; and David Andelman, another
lawyer who has worked with the Redstone family and is on the CBS
board.
The other members of the trust are George Abrams, who also
sits on the Viacom board; Norman Jacobs, Sumner's divorce
lawyer; and Leonard Lewin, an attorney who represented
Redstone's first wife, Phyllis, in her divorce from Sumner.
Calls and emails to the trustees were not returned.
Viacom, like other media companies, has suffered from
falling ratings at its cable networks as younger viewers migrate
to online and mobile video.
Dauman has taken steps to woo advertisers by using data to
better target commercials. Last month the company renewed a
multi-year distribution contract with satellite TV provider Dish
Network Corp.
Investors, including Mario Gabelli, the second-largest owner
of voting shares of Viacom, have welcomed Dauman's plans to sell
a minority stake in movie studio, Paramount. Dauman said last
month he expects to announce a Paramount deal by end of June
.
