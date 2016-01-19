* Activist calls for Redstone's resignation
By Dan Levine and Jessica Toonkel
Jan 19 Investors targeted Viacom Inc on
two fronts on Tuesday, in a lawsuit alleging Executive Chairman
Sumner Redstone is incapacitated and should not have been paid
millions in compensation, and in an activist investor
presentation calling for changes to the board and management.
The separate moves were the latest challenges to New
York-based Viacom, whose networks include Nickelodeon, MTV and
Comedy Central. The cable network has been under pressure due to
weak ratings and concerns about the mental condition of
92-year-old Redstone, whose holding company, National
Amusements, has about 80 percent of the voting stock at Viacom
and CBS.
A November lawsuit by an ex-girlfriend of Redstone has
raised questions about his ability lead the company as well.
Viacom has maintained Redstone is in full mental control. It
said the most recent lawsuit was without merit and it would
contest it vigorously. It also responded to the activist report,
saying it was focused on long-term value for shareholders.
"We are encouraged by the growth in our strong
international business, the ratings upswings at most of our
networks, Paramount's strong start in 2016, our leadership
position in advertising technology and other positive recent
developments," Viacom said in a statement.
CBS, also named in the lawsuit, declined to comment.
The shareholder lawsuit, filed in the Delaware Court of
Chancery against the boards of Viacom and CBS, alleges the
companies improperly paid millions for Redstone's services as
executive chairman "while he was physically and mentally
incapacitated."
Payments to Redstone "for services not rendered" amounted
to bad faith by the two boards, the lawsuit said. It also said
the Viacom board misrepresented Redstone's deteriorated physical
and mental condition in a January 2015 proxy statement.
Such derivative lawsuits, in which a shareholder sues on
behalf of the company against a third party such as the board,
are difficult to pursue but provide a new public forum for
outsiders to question Redstone's abilities.
"It's a pretty tough uphill battle to pursue a derivative
suit," said Lawrence Hamermesh, professor of corporate and
business law at Widener University School of Law. "The key is
whether there is enough here to call into question the
independence of the members of the compensation committee."
The lawsuit said that board members were personally loyal to
Redstone and their actions proved their lack of independence.
Separately, in a paper published on Tuesday, activist
investor Eric Jackson, managing director at SpringOwl Asset
Management, called for changes to Viacom's board and management
and suggested it should consider merging with AMC Entertainment
Holdings.
Jackson declined to comment on how many shares his firm
owns. His paper came as investors are being asked to consider
whether Viacom should allow all shareholders to vote
. Redstone will oppose the measure, assuring its
failure, but investors welcomed Jackson's move.
Viacom's shares, which nearly halved in value in 2015, rose
7.5 percent to $42.86 in morning trading on Tuesday.
"Viacom management has underperformed for years with no
accountability," Jackson said, calling the company's board one
of the biggest and highest paid in the media industry.
Questions about whether Redstone is capable of continuing as
executive chairman of Viacom and CBS were heightened in November
after former girlfriend Manuela Herzer filed a lawsuit that
raised doubts about the billionaire' s competence. In that suit,
Herzer is seeking to have Redstone examined to see if he was
mentally able to make decisions for himself.
The Redstone controversy began last fall when Herzer was
thrown off his advance healthcare directive and escorted out of
his sprawling hilltop estate. She sued, contending the mogul was
in no position to make such decisions.
Redstone named Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman as his
new health care agent. Dauman filed a motion on Friday in a New
York court seeking to stop his deposition in connection with
Herzer's case.
The New York Times first reported on Jackson's presentation
earlier on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Additional reporting
by Tom Hals in Delaware and Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing
by Alan Crosby and Meredith Mazzilli)