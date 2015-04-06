(Adds details, share movement, background)
April 6 U.S. media company Viacom Inc
said it will undertake a restructuring, including cutting jobs,
abandoning some acquired titles and reorganizing three of its
domestic network groups into two new organizations, to drive
growth.
The owner of movie studio Paramount Pictures and cable
networks such as MTV and Comedy Central said it will take a
related pre-tax charge of about $785 million in the quarter
ended March 31.
Viacom also halted its $20 billion share buyback program due
to the restructuring and the spending on acquisitions
anticipated in the current fiscal year.
The company's shares fell 1.6 percent after the bell on
Monday.
Viacom said the new structure would realign sales,
marketing, creative and support functions and increase
efficiencies in program and product development.
The company in January reported lower-than-expected
first-quarter revenue due to weak advertising spending in the
United States.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a
profit of $428.3 million on revenue of $3.26 billion in the
second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Viacom said on Monday it "reallocating resources to expand
its capabilities in critical business areas" such as data
analysis, technology development and consumer insights.
The company said it expects to save about $350 million
annually, including about $175 million this year, from the
restructuring.
Viacom said the stock buyback halt, aimed to keep the
company within its target leverage ratio, would last no later
than October.
Up to Monday's close, shares of the company have slipped
about 9 percent this year.
