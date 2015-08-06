UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27
March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,294 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 6 Viacom Inc's revenue fell 10.6 percent in the third quarter, hurt by lower revenue from the company's films business as there were no major movie releases in the quarter.
Net profit from continuing operations attributable to Viacom fell to $591 million, or $1.47 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $611 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue declined to $3.06 billion from $3.42 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded 1.4 percent on Monday, wallowing at a six-week low and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss, on pressure from a resurgent yen.