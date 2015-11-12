BRIEF-Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization
* Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization
Nov 12 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday as a lack of hit movie releases in the period hurt revenue from the company's films business.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Viacom rose to $884 million, or $2.21 per share in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $732 million, or $1.72 per share a year earlier.
However, revenue declined to $3.79 billion from $3.99 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* CEO Patrick Gelsinger's FY 2016 total compensation was $14.84 million versus $14.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing