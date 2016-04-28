April 28 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 2.5 percent decline in quarterly revenue, weighed down by lower domestic advertising revenue and a lack of hit movie releases at its Paramount film studio.

The New York-based company's revenue fell to $3 billion in the second quarter ended March 31, from $3.08 billion, a year earlier.

Domestic advertising revenue fell 5 percent, marking the seventh straight quarter of declines. The decline was worse than the 3.2 percent fall analysts on average had expected, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Net earnings attributable to Viacom was $303 million, or 76 per share, compared with a loss of $53 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)