June 17 Viacom Inc forecast
third-quarter adjusted profit below analysts' estimates due to
lackluster collections for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of
the Shadows", as well as a delay in completing a video streaming
agreement.
Viacom, which is in the middle of fierce battles for control
of the company, said it expects to post adjusted earnings of
about $1.00 to $1.05 per share in the quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.38 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Viacom's shares dropped 1.8 percent to $44.24 in premarket
trading on Friday.
Viacom had also expected to complete a significant video
streaming agreement in the quarter, but said that was delayed
due to "the recent and highly public" governance controversy
surrounding the company.
The media company, controlled by 93-year-old media mogul
Sumner Redstone, also said that it expects domestic ad sales to
decline about 4 percent.
Viacom will report its third-quarter results on August 4.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)