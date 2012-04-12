April 12 Viadeo, the world's second-biggest
online networking site for professionals after LinkedIn
, said on Thursday it has raised $32 million from a
group of investors to boost its growth in emerging markets.
Paris-headquartered Viadeo, which targets professionals, job
seekers and recruiters, shelved plans for an initial public
offering in May 2011 to focus on growth in emerging markets.
Viadeo, which says it has more than 45 million users, is
seeking to position itself as the more international cousin of
U.S.-based LinkedIn, with its users coming from Europe, China,
India and Latin America.
LinkedIn says it has more than 150 million users.
Viadeo raised the $32 million, one of the largest European
Internet investments over last years, from the French Sovereign
Wealth Fund, Allianz, Jefferies, Middle Eastern private funds,
and its existing institutional shareholders, Idinvest and
Ventech.
Both LinkedIn and Viadeo have business models that focus on
free initial access for users to post their resumes, followed by
paid access for premium users. The sites also sell
advertisements to generate revenue.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)