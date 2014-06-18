PARIS, June 18 French start-up Viadeo, the biggest online network for job seekers in China and France, said on Wednesday it expects to raise up to 46.3 million euros ($63 million) in an initial public offering in early July.

Viadeo set a price range for the stock market listing of 17.10 to 20.90 euros a share, with final pricing due on July 1. The shares will trade on Euronext Paris. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)