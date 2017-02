Dec 13 Viadeo, the world's second-biggest online networking site for professionals after LinkedIn , said on Tuesday it was setting up a joint venture with Sanoma to expand in Russia.

The companies said the deal will combine strengths of Sanoma's rb.ru, one of Russia's top business websites, with Viadeo's technological expertise in social networking, and develop a service in Cyrillic.

Viadeo, which targets professionals, job seekers and recruiters, shelved plans for an initial public offering in May 2011 to focus on growth in emerging markets. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki)