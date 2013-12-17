Dec 17 Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said it would allow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to sell generic forms of its Viagra anti-impotence treatment in the United States beginning in late 2017, in a settlement of longstanding patent litigation between the two drugmakers.

Pfizer's U.S. patent on Viagra lapses in 2020, meaning that Israeli drugmaker Teva, under the arrangement, could launch its generic version several years before other generic drugmakers.

Viagra began facing cheaper generics in Europe in June, including formulations sold by Teva.