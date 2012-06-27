* Via cuts represent a reduction of 9 pct in the workforce
* Frequencies in cities near Toronto to be reduced
* Changes will take place between July and end-October
* Opposition NDP blames Conservative government for cuts
June 27 VIA Rail, Canada's government-owned
passenger train company, said on Wednesday it will cut 200 jobs
this year as it reduces frequencies on certain routes because of
lower demand.
VIA said in a statement the cuts will reduce its unionized
workforce by about 9 percent. The company, which operates just
short of 500 trains weekly across Canada and transports more
than 4 million passengers annually, employs about 3,000 people.
The company did not say which routes it is targeting but
transport lobby group Transport Action Ontario said that the
Montreal to Halifax, Nova Scotia, route will be cut back as will
the Toronto to Vancouver run in the winter months.
There will also be a number of reductions in southwestern
Ontario, where GO Transit commuter rail service and other
commuter services are available, the group said.
"This next phase of VIA's modernization includes adjusting
frequencies on specific routes to better reflect customer
demand, while maintaining service on all current routes," VIA
said in a statement.
The changes will take place from July to the end of October,
VIA Chief Executive Marc Laliberté said.
The opposition New Democratic Party blamed the Conservative
government for the cuts and said the reduction in passenger rail
service will damage the economic stability of regional
communities.
"The Conservatives are gutting a service that many Canadians
rely on," said Olivia Chow, NDP critic for transport,
infrastructure and communities.
"Canadians traveling for business, school or recreation rely
on VIA Rail to provide efficient, affordable and accessible
services," she said.
Following the 2008-09 recession, Via received hundreds of
millions of dollars in economic stimulus funding from the
federal government to revamp stations, locomotives and passenger
cars.
Laliberte said Via will have finished the expansion of track
capacity between Montréal and Toronto, where demand for more
rail service is high, by year-end.
(Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter
Galloway)