Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q1 adj EPS $0.17 vs est $0.25
* Q1 rev $195.1 mln vs est $209.9 mln (Follows alerts)
Aug 5 Satellite and wireless communications systems maker ViaSat Inc's quarterly results fell short of estimates as defense budget cuts hurt sales at its biggest segment and costs increased due to the delayed launch of its ViaSat-1 satellite.
The company now expects ViaSat-1 satellite to be launched on September 30.
For the quarter ended July 1, the company's net income nearly halved to $1.8 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with $3.3 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding one-offs, the company earned 17 cents a share.
Revenue rose about 2 percent to $195.1 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 25 cents a share on sales of $209.9 million.
Shares of the Carlsbad, California-based company closed at $40.66 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.