Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
Aug 23 U.S. satellite and wireless communications systems maker ViaSat Inc said Chief Financial Officer Ronald Wangerin will resign to pursue other opportunities.
Wangerin, ViaSat's CFO of ten years, will remain with the company until Dec. 17.
The company said Vice-President Shawn Duffy will be the interim CFO while it conducts a search for a full-time finance chief.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: