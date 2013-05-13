UPDATE 2-Linamar profit beats estimates on Montupet buy
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.
SAO PAULO May 13 Brazil's Klein family disclosed on Monday plans to sell up to 16 percent of the capital of Via Varejo SA, the country's largest home appliance retailer, in a public offering, according to a securities filing on Monday.
The Kleins, whose patriarch, Poland-born immigrant Samuel Klein founded the company about six decades ago, will sell 53.8 million shares of Via Varejo in the offering, the filing said. The company hired Bradesco BBI, the investment banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA, to handle the transaction.
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BERLIN, March 8 Hotels group Best Western is considering options including mergers and acquisitions to keep pace with rival Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, the group's chief executive said on Wednesday.