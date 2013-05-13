SAO PAULO May 13 Brazil's Klein family disclosed on Monday plans to sell up to 16 percent of the capital of Via Varejo SA, the country's largest home appliance retailer, in a public offering, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The Kleins, whose patriarch, Poland-born immigrant Samuel Klein founded the company about six decades ago, will sell 53.8 million shares of Via Varejo in the offering, the filing said. The company hired Bradesco BBI, the investment banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA, to handle the transaction.