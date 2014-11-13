BRIEF-INVL reports net asset value at 0.4726 euro per share
* Reported on Monday that the net asset value (NAV) of the company was 31.1 million euros ($33.56 million) or 0.4726 euro per share on 31 December 2016
Nov 13 VIB Vermoegen AG :
* Says buys DIY superstore and garden centre in Poing
* Property will be extended during the current 2014 year, and comprises a rentable total space of around 11,100 square metres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed framework agreement with AEP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD and YUSOF BIN AMIR WAHID, to jointly invest in REIT in Singapore and management co
* Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's third-largest bank, reported on Tuesday a 10.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher financing income.