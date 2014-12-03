Dec 3 VIB Vermoegen AG :
* Two-Year bonds with an issue volume of 33.2 million euros
features 4.0 pct per annum coupon, and are denominated in 1,000
euros each
* Says mandatory convertible bond will be listed on Open
Market of Munich Stock Exchange
* Subscription rights were excluded for existing
shareholders
* Conversion price of 15.00 euros
* Conversion will generate a total of 2,215,000 new shares
that are to be dividend-entitled from Jan. 1 of respective
conversion year
