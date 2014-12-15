Dec 15 Vice Media will go on a "deal spree" next
year and may explore an initial public offering, the Financial
Times reported citing an interview with the youth-focused
digital content company's Chief Executive Shane Smith.
Vice Media, known for its edgy videos, also said it has
appointed as co-president James Schwab, who has advised media
groups such as DreamWorks Animation SKG, The Weinstein
Co and Discovery Communications Inc.
"Our war chest is the size of the full valuation of our
competition so we will see some major ... deals happen," Smith
told FT. (on.ft.com/1GIqwQU)
Vice secured $500 million investment in September from
Silicon Valley's Technology Crossover Ventures and A+E Networks.
In October, the company teamed up with Rogers Communications Inc
to build a studio in Toronto.
The company would want to stay independent and "would be
stupid not to think about an IPO," Smith said in the interview.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)