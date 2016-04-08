(Adds comments from source, details; changes story label to
CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 8 UniCredit is
aware of a proposal by U.S.-based Fortress Investment Group
to buy into a 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) share issue
the Italian bank is guaranteeing at smaller rival Popolare di
Vicenza, but has no say over it.
UniCredit is sole underwriter for up to 1.5 billion euros
of the cash call Popolare Vicenza is carrying out as it lists
its shares on the Milan bourse this month in an effort to plug a
capital gap.
UniCredit had considered delaying the deal as Italian
banking shares plunged but decided to press ahead.
Popolare di Vicenza is assessing a proposal by Fortress,
which has offered to take a stake in the bank and buy its
troubled loans, a source close to the matter said on Friday,
confirming press reports.
"I know they spoke but we can't interfere," UniCredit CEO
Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of a business
conference.
According to Il Sole 24 Ore, Fortress would invest around
500 million euros in the cash call, though it added the bank was
not enthusiastic about the offer.
The Italian market for troubled loans, which ballooned to
360 billion euros during a three-year recession, has attracted
the interest of investors in high-risk assets.
Banks, however, are reluctant to sell at the prices that
buyers require as they entail taking a loss.
Banca Carige this month appointed a new board that
is likely to reject a similar proposal by Apollo Global
Management.
The New York-based fund has offered to buy the Italian
bank's 3.5 billion euro stock of bad loans and plug a capital
shortfall by subscribing to the bulk of a 550 million euro share
issue.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
