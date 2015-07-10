(Marco Vicenzino is director of Global Strategy Project, a
geopolitical risk and international business advisory firm. The
opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Marco Vicenzino
July 10 The continuing euro crisis is providing
Europe with some tough Greek lessons.
First, Europe must avoid overreach. What was politically
feasible on the eve of monetary union in the late 1990s is
proving less economically sustainable today.
Greece should never have been admitted to the euro in 2001.
It did not qualify. The numbers were largely fabricated. By
2004, the Greek government confessed its budget deficit was 3.8
percent, not the statutory 3 percent required for admission. The
euro zone refused to question Greece's membership, though. This
was compounded by years of economic profligacy and endemic
political corruption. In addition, a feeding frenzy ensued
through an influx of short-term money seeking big profits and
readily available credit.
Since the European Union's inception, the prospect of
membership has carried enormous leverage. After all, if aspiring
member states were able to meet European standards - often
achieved by instituting sweeping economic and political reforms
- they would win a ticket to first-world status. The inclusion
of Spain, Portugal and Greece in the 1980s, and the post-Cold
War accession of former communist states of Central and Eastern
Europe, were history in the making.
The vision of modern Europe's founding fathers, including
German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer, who rebuilt his country into
a powerful state after World War Two, and Jean Monnet, the key
economic architect of European unity, was becoming a reality.
The current woes, however, prove even Europe has its limits.
The EU must now be more realistic about its ability to deliver
on and manage expectations. The euro zone needs to get its
existing house in order and streamline its institutions.
Any talk of further expansion must be placed on hold for the
foreseeable future - with the exception of the western Balkans.
The security factor still looms large there, particularly in the
states of former Yugoslavia. More than 20 people died in
Macedonia in May after violence broke out between government
forces and an ethnic Albanian paramilitary group. The incident
sparked fears of renewed ethnic conflict in the region. Even in
pursuit of geopolitical aims, however, the European Union must
insist on full compliance with accession standards.
Another Greek lesson for Europe is the need to reconnect
with ordinary citizens. A greater sense of inclusion is required
throughout Europe. While Brussels often operates in overdrive in
pursuit of greater unification, ordinary citizens feel ever more
adrift. They struggle to understand their place in Europe. This
has contributed to a growing sense of disconnect and
disenfranchisement across the continent. It is helping to
galvanize antiestablishment movements on both left and right.
In addition, one size does not fit all in Europe. Different
political cultures and contrasting outlooks hold sway in a
variety of EU states. How a German or Swede views his or her
civic duties and rights may differ significantly from citizens
in Greece and other countries in Southern Europe. According to
the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, for
example, Greek tax debts are equivalent to about 90 percent of
annual revenue - the largest deficit in the developed world. On
the other hand, despite its notoriously high taxes, Sweden's
national tax agency enjoys more than 80 percent approval ratings
from the public.
Such differences inevitably affect the economic and social
realms, which can lead to contradictions and conflicts. The
diverging perceptions and reactions to the unfolding economic
problems in Greece, as well as the differing responses to the
Mediterranean migration crisis, provide considerable insight.
If some states resist further economic integration,
increased debate on the possible creation of a two-tier Europe
is inevitable. A core first-tier Europe should be pursued only
by the most willing nations. Because attempting to force or
impose standards can backfire.
The euro is a case in point. It is a single currency with
one monetary policy and 19 different fiscal policies. This
inherent and systemic dysfunction needs to be addressed sooner
rather than later. Failure to tackle it could, over time, lead
to an eventual euro zone implosion - the worst-case scenario.
Europe could also use an updated narrative. The postwar
generation of Europe's founding fathers was driven by the desire
not to repeat the traumatic experiences of two world wars and an
economic depression. For a new generation of Europeans, however,
all this is history.
Though it must never be forgotten, it is often overlooked at
Europe's grassroots and highest political levels - particularly
during diplomatic negotiations. Enormous resistance to burden
sharing in the current migration crisis has exposed serious
disunity in the European Union. In 2014, more than 150,000
migrants arrived on Italian shores. Even more are expected in
2015. After heated discussions, 40,000 migrants will be
relocated around Europe. The divisions left a bitter taste and
there's more to come.
European nations remain bound together by common histories,
interests and experiences. But it is the strength and conviction
of their shared values that underpins Europe's foundations.
Leaders and citizens must appreciate and reinvigorate them
regularly. Failure to do so will only lead to a weaker union
among the peoples of Europe.
(Marco Vicenzino)