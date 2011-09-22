* Head of UK banking commission speaks in New York
* Commission plan not a prescription for other nations
* UBS scandal shows need for more bank capital
NEW YORK, Sept 22 John Vickers, the head of a
United Kingdom panel that has recommended cordoning off basic
consumer banking from riskier investment banking, said he will
not promote his plan to other countries as a way to contain
risks in their financial systems.
Vickers, speaking at an academic conference of about 100
people here at New York University, said other nations have
different rules and different situations with their banks that
may call for different responses.
"In no sense is this a universal prescription," Vickers
said.
He added, however, that he would like to see other
countries establish commissions to devise new ways to protect
taxpayers from having to fund bank bailouts. He said he would
also like to see the group's general ideas gain favor. Those
include requiring substantial cushions to absorb losses.
Vickers' five-member panel, the Independent Commission on
Banking, was appointed by the government last year and released
its final report on Sept. 12 to praise from top political
leaders. Vickers said he hopes to see the recommendations
formally embraced by the end of the year. Some features of the
plan will require legislation, which will take longer, he
said.
Vickers, an Oxford academic and former chief economist of
the Bank of England, said the $2.3 billion trading scandal at
Swiss banking giant UBS AG UBSN.VX -- which surfaced three
days after his report -- shows banks generally need to have
more capital.
The commission proposed what it called a "ring-fencing" to
isolate services to individuals and small businesses in
subsidiaries apart from investment banking activities, such as
securities trading and underwriting. The goals include reducing
pressure on governments to have taxpayers bailout banks that
lose a lot of money taking big risks.
The reforms are intended to avoid a repetition of the
financial crisis, when massive injections of government cash
were required to bail out two of Britain's biggest lenders,
Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland [AAHAUS.UL].
In its report, the ICB insisted banks hold core capital of
at least 10 percent of risk-weighted assets in their domestic
retail operations.
The plan calls for U.K. banks to hold a further 7 to 10
percent of capital that can be in the form of "bail-in" bonds
-- which take a loss or convert into equity to recapitalize a
bank in trouble -- in effect requiring they hold total primary
loss-absorbing capital of 17 to 20 percent. That is a level
only the Swiss also plan to introduce.
By comparison, new global regulations due to come into
force in 2019 asks banks to hold a minimum of 7 percent in
quality capital, or a likely 9.5 percent for the biggest
institutions.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sudip Kar-Gupta and
Steve Slater in London)