Feb 24 Floorcoverings maker Victoria plc suspended its sale process as potential buyers expressed concerns about an activist investor looking to replace the board.

Victoria, which makes carpets and carpet tiles, said it would suspend the sale process until after a general meeting called by an investor group led by Alexander Anton.

In December, Anton, a member of the company's founding family, had sought a general meeting to replace four directors and gain majority control of the board.

In a statement on Friday, Victoria, which had put itself up for sale in January, said it received conditional indicative offers, some of which it would have recommended to shareholders.

"However, the board is of the opinion that the current requisition process has not only deterred some parties from making an indicative offer ... but may have also impacted upon the terms of those indicative offers that were submitted."

The company said it had convened a general meeting for March 6 and advised shareholders to vote against the investor group.